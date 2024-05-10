Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 13,162 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $104,769.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,895,977.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $187,969.34.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $58,915.88.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,383 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $149,269.96.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

