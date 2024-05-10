Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives $19.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Archrock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $20.36 on Friday. Archrock has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

