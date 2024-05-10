Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives $19.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
AROC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Archrock Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE AROC opened at $20.36 on Friday. Archrock has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Archrock Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.
Archrock Company Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
Further Reading
