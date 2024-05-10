Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 4,163 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,935,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
