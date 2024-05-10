Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 4,163 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,935,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 778,944 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $11,956,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $10,766,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.