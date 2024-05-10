Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $17.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.
PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:PK opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 227.27%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Park Hotels & Resorts
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.