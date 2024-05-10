AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

