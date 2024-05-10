BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.57 ($7.90).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 8th. AlphaValue downgraded BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.28) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BP from GBX 525 ($6.60) to GBX 510 ($6.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BP

BP Stock Up 0.7 %

BP Dividend Announcement

BP opened at GBX 504.10 ($6.33) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.65. The company has a market capitalization of £84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 3,235.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($467.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82 shares of company stock worth $41,974. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.