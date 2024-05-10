Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zeta Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.12. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.