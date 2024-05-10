Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$13.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

SES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SES

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.95. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.87 and a one year high of C$11.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 3,600 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,176.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,176.00. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$755,300.00. Insiders have sold 816,914 shares of company stock worth $9,285,153 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.