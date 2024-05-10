Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $117.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.40.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $93,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,699,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 121.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after acquiring an additional 409,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

