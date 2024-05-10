TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $1,503,726.25 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $1,503,726.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $128.77 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in TransMedics Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 183,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in TransMedics Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 337,462.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

