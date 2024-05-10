Patrick John Finn Sells 2,311 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $85,807.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,895 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,721.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 492 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $16,108.08.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after acquiring an additional 427,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,086,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.