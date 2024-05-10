Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOOR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Masonite International news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 50.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Masonite International by 143.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,512 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $132.66 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

