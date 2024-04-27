Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.49. The company had a trading volume of 151,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,128. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

