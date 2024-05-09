Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Helios Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.350-2.750 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 414,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.