Golden State Equity Partners Buys 786 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,427 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $60.01. 1,159,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,046. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

