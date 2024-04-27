Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Boosted by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 2.7% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.23. 2,821,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,706. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average of $143.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at $34,766,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 456,274 shares of company stock valued at $72,410,859. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

