HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

HighPeak Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 173,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.67. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

