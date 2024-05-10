Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) Insider Delayne Weeks Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANKGet Free Report) insider Delayne Weeks bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Delayne Weeks also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 12th, Delayne Weeks bought 1,000 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$135.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 27th, Delayne Weeks bought 500 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$67.50.
  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Delayne Weeks bought 1,000 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$105.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 21st, Delayne Weeks acquired 9,500 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,045.00.
  • On Friday, February 16th, Delayne Weeks bought 9,500 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,045.00.

Angkor Resources Price Performance

ANK stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 341,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,456. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.45. Angkor Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.15.

About Angkor Resources

(Get Free Report)

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK)

Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.