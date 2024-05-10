Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) Insider Sarah Ryan Purchases 10,000 Shares

Calix Limited (ASX:CXL – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$13,500.00 ($8,940.40).

Sarah Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calix alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Sarah Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.50 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$14,950.00 ($9,900.66).

Calix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Calix

Calix Limited, an environmental technology company, provides industrial solutions to address global sustainability challenges in Australia, Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. Its solutions include ACTI-Mag for biogas and wastewater; AQUA-Cal+, a water conditioner for shrimp farming and lake remediation; BOOSTER-Mag, an agricultural solution for increased yield, fertilizer usage, insect/pest management, and fungal control; and low emissions intensity lime and cement (LEILAC) for cement and lime companies to mitigate carbon dioxide emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.