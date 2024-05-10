Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.34-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.73-0.90 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.18. 591,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,716. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

