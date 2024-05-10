Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
NYSE IBP traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.01. 81,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.43. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $103.50 and a 1 year high of $263.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.91.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.