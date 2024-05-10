Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $397.15 million and $6.11 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,992.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.19 or 0.00708582 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00131584 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009771 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043948 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069384 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00217816 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00102279 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,238,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,212,057,714 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.