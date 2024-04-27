Chapman Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 2.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 683.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.84. 1,065,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.77 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

