Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.33. 8,442,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

