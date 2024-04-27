Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $271.00 to $273.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

UNP opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $190.45 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.95. The company has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.