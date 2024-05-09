E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,031 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

