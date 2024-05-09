E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $318,000 Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

