Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Everi’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Everi Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 1,448,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Everi has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $653.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.09.
Insider Activity at Everi
In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
