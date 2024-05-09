Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BROS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.22.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

