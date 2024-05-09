E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,537 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 5.8 %

RCUS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 967,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.91. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

