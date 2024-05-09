Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Reduced by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 222,825 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 196,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,246,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.96. 2,011,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -182.08 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.27 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $4,212,202 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

