E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 294 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 480.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,277 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $60,113,000 after acquiring an additional 413,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,294.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 340,021 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 315,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.12. 3,186,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,852. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.61.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

