Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Sells $772,050.00 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $772,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,405.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00.

Gentherm Trading Down 0.4 %

THRM opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 2,995.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 260,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $10,991,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter worth $11,020,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

