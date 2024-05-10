Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LNR traded down C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,766. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$56.78 and a 12 month high of C$78.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 10.0864553 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,978.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,978.98. Insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

LNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.60.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

