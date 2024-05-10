Financial Contrast: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) vs. Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group 18.63% 39.42% 13.70% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -143.70% -83.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MiMedx Group and Monogram Orthopaedics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 66.44%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

79.2% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiMedx Group and Monogram Orthopaedics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $321.48 million 3.39 $58.23 million $0.44 16.77 Monogram Orthopaedics $364,999.00 164.67 -$13.74 million ($0.79) -2.41

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Monogram Orthopaedics. Monogram Orthopaedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Monogram Orthopaedics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a barrier membrane allograft used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; and EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications. The company's products have applications in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical sectors of healthcare. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

