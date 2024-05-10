Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.91. 195,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $37.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

