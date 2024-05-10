Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Hits $443.96 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $443.96 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011931 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,855.48 or 0.99773991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013248 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04662159 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 306 active market(s) with $16,336,155.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.