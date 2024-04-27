iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.36% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $119,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after acquiring an additional 416,186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

