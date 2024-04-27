Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,320,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $101,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. 1,205,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.