Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 55,531 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 49.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 64,914 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.71. 3,901,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

