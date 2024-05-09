Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 476.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1,734.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,066,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,383 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,820,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

KOS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,814,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

