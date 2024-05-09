Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $6.18 Million Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.12% of MakeMyTrip as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. Macquarie cut shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of MMYT stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 936,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,918. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 162.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

