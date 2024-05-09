Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.52. 587,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,022. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $142.27 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

