Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 392.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Liberty Global worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 166.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

