Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,835. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

