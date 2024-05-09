Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,249 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for about 2.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Vipshop worth $39,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. 2,514,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,901. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

