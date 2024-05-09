NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director William Grady Rosier Sells 600 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NVR traded up $95.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7,670.90. 16,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,750.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,079.95. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

