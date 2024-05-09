E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $27.11 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 1.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $27,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $913.54. 749,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $949.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.79. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

