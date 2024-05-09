KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,043,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,116 shares during the quarter. KE makes up approximately 5.2% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of KE worth $81,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in KE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in KE by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KE by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $16.93. 9,642,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,639. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

KE Announces Dividend

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on BEKE

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.