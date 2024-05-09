Segantii Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 1.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,321 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,750,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $10,310,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,493.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 401,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 390,406 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 521,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA remained flat at $24.99 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,693. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

